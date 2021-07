Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen in Englewood on the South Side.

Mileah Coleman was last seen Wednesday in the 5700 block of South Elizabeth Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Coleman is 5-foot-4 and 109 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.