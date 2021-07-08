High Waves Expected on Lake Michigan, Leading to Dangerous Swim Conditions

High waves are expected on Lake Michigan Friday, leading the National Weather Service to issue a beach hazard statement.

According to forecast models, winds along the lake will whip up waves of 3-to-6 feet in height, leading to potentially hazardous conditions for swimmers.

The alert was issued for Cook County in Illinois, along with Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana, according to the service.

Dangerous currents are also possible. Residents are being urged to avoid piers, jetties and other structures along shores in the impacted counties.

Below-average temperatures are also expected Friday. Those temps will begin to rise on Saturday, and the threat of rain will return to the forecast, especially in areas south of Interstate 88.