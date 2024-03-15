An 11-year-old boy killed in a domestic violence attack that critically wounded his pregnant mother died trying to protect her -- and his younger brother witnessed the entire event unfold, police revealed in a press conference Friday.

The heartbreaking details of the disturbing attack came as a man, Crosetti Brand, was charged with murder and several other charges in connection to the crime. Brand had been released from prison one day before the attack, police said.

"He entered the home of the family and took the life of an innocent 11-year-old boy, the boy's mother was stabbed multiple times and she had an order of protection against the offender," said Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling. "Her 5-year-old son was also present and witnessed the attack."

Snelling said Brand, who "has a history of domestic abuse," had three orders of protection against him and was recently released from prison for violating an order of protection while on parole from a 16-year sentence for home invasion and aggravated assault. He was in a relationship with the woman roughly 15 years ago, police said.

According to authorities, the 33-year-old mother was about to take her children to school when Brand allegedly forced his way into the home and stabbed her and her 11-year-old son, Jayden Perkins, who stepped in to protect his mother.

Video evidence captured Brand running from the scene with a knife, police said, though Brand's attorneys noted there is no video evidence of the crime itself.

"This was not just a vicious and violent attack on an 11-year-old boy and his mother, it was an assault on the very fabric of our community, targeting the most vulnerable among us," Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said. "An innocent child's life was taken as he tried to protect his mother far too soon and a mother was attacked in what should have been the safest place for her, which was her home."

Officials criticized the decision to parole Brand.

"My feeling is that he should not have been [paroled]," Snelling said. "Violated parole, he violated an order of protection and it involved the same type of crime that he was paroled for so this is someone who should not have been on the street."

Foxx called the case "rare" but also "horrific."

"I don't have a word of assurance for this mother who lost her son, who will have lifelong injury, both physical and mental, related to what happened here," Foxx said. "But I will also say that there are people who are working in our criminal justice system - police officers, prosecutors, parole and probation officers - who try every day to ensure that things like this don't happen. This is why it grips us so, because it is so shocking and so glaring."

Brand now faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, home invasion with a dangerous weapon, aggravated domestic battery and violation of an order of protection, among others.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of North Ravenswood.

Police said officers arrived at the Peterson Plaza apartments Wednesday morning and found two victims inside a unit - an 11-year-old child with an injury to the chest and a 33-year-old woman who suffered multiple stab wounds to the body.

The pair were both taken to an area hospital, but Jayden did not survive. His mother was listed in critical condition, though prosecutors said both she and her baby are expected to survive.

A 5-year-old child, Jayden's half brother, who was inside the home during the attack, was not harmed.

"We have to imagine what that 5-year old is going to have to deal with the rest of his life after witnessing something so brutal when we talk about trauma," Snelling said. "Just imagine the level of trauma that this 5-year-old is suffering through. This mom's life is now forever changed. Along with being brutally attacked, stabbed multiple times, dealing with that trauma, she has to face the fact that she will never see, touch, hug her 11-year-old son. She's lost him forever."

A large vigil was held on Thursday night for Jayden, who attended Peirce Elementary School. Classmates, friends and loved ones remembered Jayden as a smart, open-minded student who had a passion for dancing and acting.

"He's not one to back down from a challenge especially. He's always willing too," classmate Mason Hamm said of Jayden. "I miss him. I know everybody's gonna miss him."

Alexis Perez shared a passion for acting with Jayden, reminiscing on meeting with him for rehearsals every Tuesday after school.

"He was so respectful, he was like family," Alexis said.

Jayden was an accomplished dancer in addition to his acting, having just won an award at a competition in Rosemont last weekend with Gus Giordano Dance School.

"He was an amazing dancer. His turns were impeccable, his technique was great," dancer Nathaniel Vodak told NBC Chicago. "I loved it."