1 wounded in Schaumburg shooting as police ask public to avoid area

At least one person was wounded in a shooting in Schaumburg Wednesday afternoon, with police asking the public to avoid the surrounding area and for residents near the scene to remain in their homes.

According to authorities, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Braintree Drive and discovered one person who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Braintree Drive is closed in both directions between Cornell Lane and Cambridge Drive as police investigate.

According to the latest update, police are responding to a barricaded suspect at this time, and are asking residents near the location to stay in their homes. They have also called in additional law enforcement agencies to the scene for assistance.

Officials are currently asking the public to avoid the area.

We are asking citizens to please stay out of the area. There will be more information when it is available. — Village of Schaumburg (@SchaumburgIL) July 24, 2024

There is currently no further information available.