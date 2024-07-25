Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Schaumburg following shooting stemming from noise dispute

A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday night following an hours-long standoff in Schaumburg that began after a tree trimmer was wounded in a shooting during a noise dispute with a resident, officials said.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to police.

According to authorities, officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 2:50 p.m. in the 800 block of Braintree Drive and discovered one person who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Officials said the shooting followed a noise dispute between a resident and a contracted tree trimmer. Authorities confirmed the victim of the shooting is employed by the tree trimming company.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where their condition was unknown.

Following the shooting, the suspect barricaded themselves inside a residence, leading to nearby residents being asked to stay in their homes as police efforted a resolution.

The suspect walked out of the home and into police custody as police were deploying a drone and robot, according to NBC Chicago reporter Randy Gyllenhaal.

Charges against the suspect are currently pending, according to police.

There is currently no further information available.