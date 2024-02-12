1 rescued after fire at Tinley Park senior living facility leads to evacuation

Firefighters rescued one person from a fire at a senior living facility in south suburban Tinley Park on Monday evening, according to authorities.

The fire was reported at around 5:15 p.m. at Hanover Place, 16851 S. Harlem Ave. According to authorities, the fire occurred in the living room of a first-floor unit, though a cause remained unclear late Monday.

One woman was freed by firefighters and transported to an area hospital with slight burns.

"It’s kinda scary you know… especially I just moved in… you know you thought it would never happen here," said resident Debbie Drackley.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

One resident who moved in less than two weeks ago said she was startled to hear a fire alarm while cooking dinner.

An automatic fire sprinkler system contained the fire before firefighters arrived on scene, said Tinley Park Fire Chief Steve Klotz.

"The fortunate thing is the sprinklers hold the fire in check, but the water starts getting into other units," he said.

Four units sustained water damage and were deemed uninhabitable for the time being, authorities said.

Staff and residents had to evacuate the building, but have since been medically cleared and allowed to return.

Residents and officials say they're thankful the fire wasn't worse.

"Kudos to the sprinkler system for saving, obviously, the room plus many, many other lives that could have been in danger," Klotz said.