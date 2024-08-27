Kelce brothers' podcast inks distribution deal worth more than $100 million: Variety

The “New Heights” podcast, starring Travis and Jason Kelce, will soon have a new distributor after Amazon’s Wondery platform ponied up for a deal worth nine figures, according to a new report.

According to Variety, the distribution deal is worth more than $100 million, and will make Wondery the exclusive distributor of the weekly show.

“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of ‘New Heights,’” the Kelce brothers told Variety in a statement. “We love this show, and the fanbase that has grown with us over the last two seasons.

According to the publication, the podcast will be available on Wondery’s distribution channels and on YouTube.

The new season of the show will kick off on Wednesday, with Jason Kelce likely talking about his post-retirement experiences and Travis discussing the upcoming season as the Kansas City Chiefs defend their Super Bowl title.

Jason Kelce spent the summer traveling all over the world, including to the Paris Olympics, and he will spend the upcoming football season serving as an analyst on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown.

Travis Kelce also did plenty of traveling, attending numerous shows on Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour as it made its way around the world.

In the podcast’s first two seasons, it was one of the most-listened to shows on Apple and Spotify, and exploded in popularity after Jason and Travis faced off in Super Bowl LVII.

The show releases new episodes each week throughout the football season.