Re-Watch Gov. Pritzker's Daily Press Briefings From Week of Nov. 30

Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers daily coronavirus briefings alongside the Illinois' top public health official as coronavirus cases rise statewide during the pandemic, sparking concerns over a "second wave" of the virus.

Pritzker had delivered daily updates early on in the pandemic, but those updates were reduced to weekly briefings over the summer "as Illinois began to see relative success in keeping this virus at bay." He resumed them once again on Oct. 19.

Dec. 4: IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike offers look at "the mechanics of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution" plan for the state.

Dec. 4: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker detailed the state's plan for distributing a coronavirus vaccine when one becomes available.

Dec. 2: IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike releases the latest coronavirus data for Illinois and urges residents to continue to take precautions ahead of a potential vaccine.

Dec. 3: Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers daily coronavirus update for Illinois, urging residents to donate blood during the pandemic.

Dec. 2: Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers remarks during his daily coronavirus press briefing.

Though Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Illinois will likely not see a potential coronavirus surge from Thanksgiving yet, officials sent a message to people who traveled or gathered with family amid the pandemic.

Dec. 1, 2020: Though a vaccine is on the horizon, Dr. Ngozi Ezike urged Illinoisans to stay the course and follow mitigations as cases and hospitalizations remain high during the coronavirus pandemic.

