Re-Watch Gov. Pritzker's Daily Press Briefings From Week of Nov. 16

Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers daily coronavirus briefings alongside the Illinois' top public health official as coronavirus cases rise statewide during the pandemic, sparking concerns over a "second wave" of the virus.

Pritzker had delivered daily updates early on in the pandemic, but those updates were reduced to weekly briefings over the summer "as Illinois began to see relative success in keeping this virus at bay." He resumed them once again on Oct. 19.

At his daily coronavirus news briefing Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker discussed a new milestone for Illinois' Emergency Rental Assistance Program and highlighted the work of nurses on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave his daily coronavirus briefing Thursday, one day before the state goes into Tier 3 mitigations.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker focused on the impact of the second surge of COVID-19 during his daily coronavirus briefing.

All of Illinois will enter Tier 3 coronavirus mitigations under the state's plan as hospitalizations and cases continue to rise, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday.

Nov. 16: Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers coronavirus update for Illinois, warning of rise in hospitalizations ahead of Thanksgiving.

