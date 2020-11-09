Re-Watch Gov. Pritzker's Daily Press Briefings From Week of Nov. 2

NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. Pritzker and Dr. Ngozi Ezike will be streamed live in the player above at 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers daily coronavirus briefings alongside the Illinois' top public health official as coronavirus cases rise statewide during the pandemic, sparking concerns over a "second wave" of the virus.

Pritzker had delivered daily updates early on in the pandemic, but those updates were reduced to weekly briefings over the summer "as Illinois began to see relative success in keeping this virus at bay." He resumed them once again on Oct. 19.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he can't make any guarantees that Illinois won't see a stay-at-home order in the coming weeks if the state's coronavirus metrics continue to rise.

Nov. 5, 2020: As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said state health officials are "looking at proposing further regional and statewide restrictions."

Nov. 4, 2020: Gov. J.B. Pritzker reminds the public to wear masks and social distance as coronavirus cases continue to surge in Illinois.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers a coronavirus update for Illinois on Election Day.

At his daily coronavirus news briefing Monday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker explained his efforts to help small businesses and discussed the state's second surge of COVID-19 cases.

