Re-Watch Gov. Pritzker's Coronavirus Briefings From Week of Oct. 26

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is delivering daily coronavirus briefings alongside the Illinois' top public health official as coronavirus cases rise statewide during the pandemic, sparking concerns over a "second wave" of the virus.

"While we continue to see a safer pandemic landscape than back in the spring - in terms of positivity, hospital capacity, and community spread - and safer than much of the Midwest, things have changed," Pritzker announced on Oct. 19. "Every region of the state has started to move in the wrong direction. Cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths are rising statewide. So to ensure you have utmost transparency on where the state is headed, Dr. Ezike and I will resume these COVID-19 briefings on a daily basis until Illinois returns to a better standing in our handling of this pandemic."

Pritzker had delivered daily updates early on in the pandemic, but those updates were reduced to weekly briefings over the summer "as Illinois began to see relative success in keeping this virus at bay."

Re-watch the briefings from the week of Oct. 26.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave his daily coronavirus briefing Friday, warning residents to comply with state guidelines ahead of the Halloween holiday weekend.

Oct. 29: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker details the latest data from across the state as coronavirus metrics continue to rise.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker imposed new mitigations for another Illinois region as COVID-19 metrics surge, saying state police will be taking "more stringent" measures to ensure businesses follow guidelines.

Oct. 19: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday warned that “there seems to be a COVID storm coming” and urged residents to be prepared as the state’s metrics continue rising.