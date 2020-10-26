Re-Watch Gov. Pritzker's Daily Press Briefings From Week of Oct. 19

NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. Pritzker and Dr. Ngozi Ezike will be streamed live in the player above at 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers daily coronavirus briefings alongside the Illinois' top public health official as coronavirus cases rise statewide during the pandemic, sparking concerns over a "second wave" of the virus.

Pritzker had delivered daily updates early on in the pandemic, but those updates were reduced to weekly briefings over the summer "as Illinois began to see relative success in keeping this virus at bay." He resumed them once again on Oct. 19.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker addresses media during his daily press conference Monday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that four suburban counties will see enhanced coronavirus restrictions go into effect on Friday, as Regions 7 and 8 in the state’s healthcare system have exceeded the 8% positivity rate threshold for three consecutive days.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke on vaccination distribution and COVID-19 testing plans during his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker heightened coronavirus mitigations for Region 1 on Thursday as metrics continue to climb.

Oct. 23: Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers daily coronavirus press briefing.

During an Oct. 23 coronavirus update, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike broke down in tears when revealing the state's death toll due to the virus.