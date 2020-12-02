Re-Watch Gov. Pritzker's Daily Press Briefings From Week of Nov. 23

NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. Pritzker and Dr. Ngozi Ezike will be streamed live in the player above at 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers daily coronavirus briefings alongside the Illinois' top public health official as coronavirus cases rise statewide during the pandemic, sparking concerns over a "second wave" of the virus.

Pritzker had delivered daily updates early on in the pandemic, but those updates were reduced to weekly briefings over the summer "as Illinois began to see relative success in keeping this virus at bay." He resumed them once again on Oct. 19.

NBC Chicago will offer a daily live stream of the briefings at 2:30 p.m.

The week of Nov. 23

Nov. 25, 2020: The state of Illinois on Wednesday notified the Federal Reserve it intends to borrow $2 million, "less than half of the $5 billion that’s been offered to us by the federal government," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said, as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Nov. 25: Dr. Ngozi Ezike urges residents planning to gather for Thanksgiving to "please reconsider."

Nov. 24, 2020: Gov. J.B. Pritzker detailed ways local governments and small businesses can apply for grants and available funds during the coronavirus pandemic.

At Illinois daily coronavirus briefing Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker stated Illinois officials have processed a historic number of unemployment claims during the coronavirus pandemic.

