Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Fake Vaccine Card Warnings, Phase 5 Reopening Prep

A new study from Northwestern Medicine found that the leading reason for COVID-19 patients to be hospitalized again within 30 days of discharge is returning coronavirus symptoms.

Meanwhile, searches for the fraudulent cards have risen since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its masking guidance to allow fully vaccinated individuals to go maskless in most settings.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,108 New COVID Cases, 43 Deaths, 76K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 1,108 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 43 additional deaths in the last day, along with more than 76,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases bring the state total to 1,374,565 cases since the pandemic began and lift the total death toll to 22,599, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The statewide positivity rate rose slightly to 2.3% of all tests returning positive results, and the positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven remained at 2.8%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 76,652 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data, bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 74,487 doses.

Read more here.

Fake Vaccine Cards: Warnings Issued as CDC Guidelines Change

With many wondering whether or not COVID vaccine cards will be required as proof of vaccination now that masking guidelines have changed, concerns over fake vaccine cards are rising.

Searches for the fraudulent cards have risen since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its masking guidance to allow fully vaccinated individuals to go maskless in most settings. Illinois and Chicago also adjusted their mandates accordingly this week.

Searches for "fake vaccine card" spiked last week in Illinois following the CDC's announcement and again soared following Illinois' masking update, according to Google Trends.

Read more here.

Recurring Symptoms Found to be Leading Reason COVID Patients Return to Hospitals, Study Shows

The leading reason for COVID-19 patients to be hospitalized again within 30 days of discharge is returning coronavirus symptoms, a study from Northwestern Medicine found.

Patients returning to the hospital were experiencing recurring symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever, fatigue and respiratory distress, according to the study.

The study also found that patients with a history of neurological disorders before COVID were more likely to return to the hospital for additional treatment, otherwise known as a "COVID Reencounter."

The study noted, however, that steroid treatment during the initial hospitalization could reduce the risk for COVID symptom recurrence leading to emergency care.

Read more here.

Illinois Phase 5: When State Could Fully Reopen and What Else You Need to Know

Barring a significant rise in COVID-19 metrics, Illinois could lift all capacity limitations and fully reopening its economy as soon as June 11.

But what exactly will it look like, and what changes will be put into place?

Phase 5 will remove capacity limits and restrictions on all sectors of the economy, with "businesses, schools and recreation resuming normal operations with new safety guidance and procedures," according to state officials.

Conventions, festivals and large events will also be able to resume, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Read more here.

Pfizer, Moderna, J&J Vaccines: Efficacy and Potential for Booster Shots

As vaccinations continue across the U.S. with children as young as 12 become eligible, how effective is each vaccine and when could booster shots be needed?

According to medical experts, the three vaccines currently available each offer protection.

For a full breakdown, click here.

Children Now Make Up Majority of Chicago's Daily COVID Cases: Top Doc

In the last week, children made up the majority of Chicago's daily COVID cases, data shows, but they are not becoming hospitalized or dying from the virus, according to the city's top doctor.

Recent data indicates those in the infant to 17-year-old age group are now making up the most coronavirus cases in the city when compared to other ages.

Chicago is currently averaging 289 cases per day, based on a seven-day rolling average. Those between the ages of 0 and 17 are reporting 63 average cases per day in the city. The next highest group is 18- to 29-year-olds, who are reporting an average of 59 new cases per day.

Children in the youngest age range, however, have reported no hospitalizations or deaths with recent cases, according to the city's data from the last seven days. Those in the 18- to 29-year-old range reported three hospitalizations, but no deaths.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said while "there's more cases in kids" currently, it is likely due to the fact that children under the age of 12 are not eligible for vaccination yet and those between the ages of 12 and 15 only recently became eligible.

Read more here.

Chicago Block Parties Can Return This Summer Without Bounce Houses

Block parties can return to Chicago this summer, officials announced Thursday, without bounce houses, among additional mitigations in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a Facebook Live that the Department of Transportation would begin accepting permits for block parties starting June 6, with gatherings set to begin July 5.

"I do just want to highlight, of course, that we are continuing to measure all the health metrics," Arwady said. "This is assuming that we continue to see progress here, but we're feeling optimistic about it, you know. You've heard us say sort of June/July is when we really expect to kind of be more widely open."

Due to the pandemic, Arwady said officials will require that planners notify neighbors of the event and recommend that those attending who are eligible receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Read more here.

Aetna Offering Free Weekend-Long COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in East Garfield Park

This weekend Aetna is offering a free, walk in COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Aetna will host a free, weekend-long walk-in vaccine clinic to all at no cost from May 21 to May 23, according to a press release. The clinic will be located at the JLM Abundant Life Community Center at 2622 W. Jackson Blvd. in Chicago.

Read more here.

Illinois School Board Votes to Adopt Resolution Requiring In-Person Learning in the Fall

The Illinois State Board of Education voted to adopt a resolution requiring schools to resume in-person learning for the fall school year, with few exceptions.

The resolution, which was opposed by many parents who offered public comment ahead of the board's Wednesday vote, was passed unanimously.

The daily in-person learning requirement is "subject to favorable public health conditions" and would begin at the start of the 2021-22 school year, under the guidelines.

The resolution supports a declaration made by State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala, a spokesperson for ISBE said in a statement. It includes one exception to in-person learning, however, stating that remote learning "would still be required for students who are both not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and also under a quarantine order." It also states that students who don't meet that criteria "may be eligible for home/hospital instruction."

Read more here.

The Power of Perfume: Helping COVID Patients Regain Their Sense of Smell

Sahil Shah was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early November, and a remarkable treatment may have resolved one of the COVID long hauler's worst symptoms.

"I lost my taste and smell around Nov. 5," said Shah, who turns 14 this month.

He's what many consider a "COVID long hauler," defined by scientists as an individual who has experienced symptoms of the virus for more than six weeks.

"We met with neurosurgeons, doctors. We did everything from cupping to acupuncture, MRI’s. We did everything any parent would do," said Pratik Shah, Sahil's dad.

After six months, Sahil's parents became extremely concerned their son's loss of taste and smell might never come back.

"What’s his life going to be when two of his five senses are not there? We were looking at it that way," said Shah.

But they never gave up hope. Self-proclaimed, "over-Googlers," Sahil's parents got to work researching. His mom came across an article about a perfume designer in New York helping COVID patients regain their sense of smell.

Read more here.

What If People Lie About Vaccination Status as Mask Guidelines Change? Chicago's Top Doc Weighs In

Chicago will no longer require masks for fully vaccinated people in most settings, but questions on how such guidelines will be enforced remain.

Among the concerns are questions regarding people who may lie about their vaccination status.

Chicago's top health official said additional guidance is expected this summer, particularly as major festivals and events, like Lollapalooza, resume at full capacity with a vaccination or negative test requirement.

"Certainly people have their cards, but that card is linked to a registry sort of at the state level," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. "And the state and other states have been working around ways where people want to request their vaccine status themselves to be able to have some proof of that available electronically. And that's just technology that is evolving, so I don't want to speak to it. For sure, one way or another, we'll have some updated information."

More here.

Do Children Still Need to Wear Masks Under Illinois' and Chicago's New Guidelines?

As Illinois and Chicago lift mask restrictions for fully vaccinated people in most settings, many parents are wondering what the news means for children too young to get vaccinated.

Under Illinois' new order, "any individual who is not fully vaccinated and who is over age two and able to medically tolerate a face covering (a mask or cloth face covering) shall be required to cover their nose and mouth with a face covering when in a public place and unable to maintain a six-foot social distance."

A spokesperson for the governor's office also confirmed that unvaccinated children should continue wearing masks in most settings. Masks will also still be required in schools and daycares across the city and state. But what about outside of public spaces?

Read more here.

Chicago Advises Businesses to Keep Mask Requirements Until City Reaches Phase 5

Chicago will no longer require masks for fully vaccinated people in most settings, but as businesses continue to sort out what that will look like, the city said mask requirements are still advised.

The city's new guidelines no longer mandate face coverings for fully vaccinated people, except for in certain places like schools and health care settings and on public transportation. Businesses and buildings, however, will have the option of still requiring them.

The city encouraged businesses unable to check vaccination status to continue requiring masks until capacity limits are lifted and the city reaches Phase 5 of its reopening plan.

"We strongly advise businesses to verify that individuals are fully vaccinated in order to follow the new mask guidance," the Chicago Department of Public Health said in a release. "However, we know that many businesses and other settings may not have the capacity to check people’s vaccination status. Therefore, we continue to strongly advise—though not require—masking policies for all indoor settings in Chicago until COVID-19 capacity restrictions are lifted and we enter phase five."

More details here.

Chicago Updates Mask Guidance for Fully Vaccinated Residents

Chicago will no longer require masks for fully vaccinated people in most settings following similar changes from the state of Illinois and new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"If you are not fully vaccinated, you need to continue to wear your mask in all indoor settings," the Chicago Department of Public Health said in a release Tuesday.

The city noted that masks will still be required for all residents, regardless of vaccination status, in health care settings, schools, correctional/congregate settings, and on public transportation.

City buildings will also continue requiring masks "at least until COVID-19 capacity restrictions are lifted."

The city encouraged businesses unable to check vaccination status to continue requiring masks until capacity limits are lifted and the city reaches Phase 5 of its reopening plan.

Read more here.

Illinois Updates Mask Mandate Based on New CDC Guidance, Governor Announces

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that the state's mask mandate is changing as officials rescind emergency rules enforcing masking and distancing following new guidance for fully vaccinated people from the CDC.

Pritzker said he is issuing an updated executive order that will remove the mask requirement for fully vaccinated residents in most settings and the Illinois Department of Public Health "is rescinding emergency rules in the Control of Communicable Disease Code that enforce masking and distancing for vaccinated people in business settings."

Officials said unvaccinated residents should continue wearing masks in most settings and residents should continue wearing masks on public transportation, in congregate facilities and in healthcare settings regardless of their vaccination status.

Find the full story here.

Where You Still Need to Wear Your Mask in Illinois – Even If You're Vaccinated

Illinois has new mask guidelines for fully vaccinated residents following guidance from the CDC. So what does that mean for you and when will you still need your mask? Here's a breakdown:

Fully vaccinated people can, per the CDC and IDPH:

Resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance

Resume domestic travel and refrain from testing before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel

Refrain from testing before leaving the United States for international travel (unless required by the destination) and refrain from self-quarantine after arriving back in the United States

Refrain from testing following a known exposure, if asymptomatic, with some exceptions for specific settings

Refrain from quarantine following a known exposure if asymptomatic

Refrain from routine screening testing if feasible

But fully vaccinated people should continue to:

Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations

Fully vaccinated people should also continue to wear a well-fitted mask in:

Crowded indoor settings like correctional facilities and homeless shelters

If you travel, you will still be required to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations

Schools and daycares

In Illinois, residents should continue wearing masks on public transportation, in congregate facilities and in healthcare settings regardless of their vaccination status, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office. Masks will also continue to be required in schools and daycares in the state.

If you are not fully vaccinated, you will need to wear a mask in most instances.