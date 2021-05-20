COVID vaccine

Aetna Offering Free Weekend-Long COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in East Garfield Park

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held this weekend at the JLM Abundant Life Community Center in East Garfield Park

This weekend Aetna is offering a free, walk in COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Aetna will host a free, weekend-long walk-in vaccine clinic to all at no cost from May 21 to May 23, according to a press release.

The clinic will be located at the JLM Abundant Life Community Center at 2622 W. Jackson Blvd. in Chicago.

Currently in Illinois, children over the age of 12 are eligible to receive the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine which will be administered at the clinic.

“Vaccines are our best weapon against COVID-19 and this weekend’s activities are part of our all-hands-on-deck approach to helping people feel confident about the vaccine and making it easier to get vaccinated when they’ve made the decision to do so,” said Dr. Lakshmi Emory, Chief Medical Officer, Aetna Better Health of Illinois.

The clinic will be open Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

