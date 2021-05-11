Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Vaccine for Kids 12-15, State to ‘Ramp Down' Vaccine Orders

The FDA has authorized emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 12 to 15. What can parents expect to happen next? And how can they sign their kids up?

Meanwhile, Illinois' top doctor has weighed in on if a COVID vaccine booster shot may be needed in the future.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois this weekend:

Can Schools Require the COVID Vaccine? Pritzker, Chicago's Top Doctor Weigh In

The Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents age 12 to 15 Monday, paving the way for students to get vaccinated before school begins in the fall.

Across the country, a number of colleges and health care institutions have started to mandate the vaccine, but will schools do the same? And are they legally permitted to?

In a Facebook live question-and-answer session Thursday, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady explained she read legal analysis on the topic, and said schools could likely mandate the vaccine, even while it's under emergency use authorization, as the country remains in a public health emergency.

"It’s going to be a big conversation," she said. "I think at schools, really across the country, having a fully-approved vaccine, including for kids, I think is one of the first steps in that conversation."

In Chicago, multiple other vaccines are required for Chicago Public Schools students, Arwady pointed out, however students can obtain a written exemption from a physician.

When asked about imposing a potential mandate at schools, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he's listening to scientists to determine the best course to take.

"We'll see what percent of the population at schools this spring show up to get vaccinated," Pritzker said Thursday. "And over the summer, and you know, we'll have to make some decisions about that as well."

When and Where You Can Get COVID Vaccines for Kids Ages 12-15

There will likely be a rush of parents looking to get their children vaccinated for summer and before the fall school year begins.

U.S. regulators on Monday expanded use of Pfizer's shot to those as young as 12. The two-dose vaccine was already authorized for use in people 16 and older. The FDA's decision doesn't mean vaccinations can begin right away, however.

The FDA's ruling will now be followed by a meeting of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's federal vaccine advisory committee, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (known as ACIP), to discuss whether to recommend the shot for 12- to 15-year-olds.

The ACIP has already set an emergency meeting for Wednesday. According to a previously posted agenda on the CDC's website, the committee will meet virtually beginning at 10 a.m. CT, with a vote scheduled to take place after discussion beginning at 1:45 p.m.

Read more here.

For a complete guide to COVID vaccine appointments in Illinois, click here

COVID Vaccine for 12-15: What to Know as FDA Authorizes Pfizer Shots for Kids

Now that the FDA has authorized emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 12 to 15 Monday, what can parents expect?

When could kids 12 to 15 get the COVID vaccine? Is it safe for children? How effective is it for younger groups? Where will parents be able to sign their kids up for their shots? Do children experience the same side effects? Will the vaccine be required by schools in Illinois?

Here's a breakdown of the latest developments and what's next.

Will You Need a COVID Booster Shot? Illinois' Top Doc Weighs In

With COVID vaccinations well underway, many are wondering how long protection will last and will they need a booster shot?

Companies behind the vaccines currently being administered in the U.S. have already started investigating potential booster shots as variants of the coronavirus spread nationwide.

"We continue to try to project what will happen," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Monday. "Again, the boosters, we're not even sure, you know, when that will be, if that will be, if it'll be new vaccines or the same vaccines."

But preparations for a booster shot are already underway.

"Requiring additional shots in the future is obviously a foreseeable potential event," Andy Slavitt, senior advisor to President Joe Biden's COVID response team, said during a mid-April press briefing. "I want to emphasize that while there is certainly speculation about this, that is far from saying that is what's going to happen."

Read more here.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,424 New COVID Cases, 12 Deaths, 70K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 1,424 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 12 additional deaths in the last day, along with more than 70,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases bring the state total to 1,356,391 cases since the pandemic began and lift the total death toll to 22,235, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the last 24 hours, 41,133 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 23 million now conducted during the pandemic.

Read more here.

Illinois to ‘Ramp Down' COVID Vaccine Orders as Supply Begins to Outpace Demand

The state of Illinois is "going to ramp down" the number of COVID vaccine doses it orders from the federal government each week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday, with demand for vaccinations falling as more people have gotten their shots.

"Illinois, like the nation as a whole, has reached a point where, by and large, all the people who were immediately eager to get vaccinated, have already been vaccinated," Pritzker said in a news conference Monday announcing a new program to deploy vaccination teams to workplaces and commercial buildings.

When asked if the state would be decreasing its orders of vaccine from the federal government, Pritzker said Illinois was "in process right now" to do just that, but would have the option to increase vaccine supply later if needed.

Read more here.

Illinois Set to Move into Bridge Phase Friday. Here's What That Means For You

Currently in Phase 4 of its reopening plan, Illinois is preparing to enter the Bridge Phase at the end of this week, marking the start of a transitional period before the final Phase 5.

The Bridge Phase will begin Friday, allowing for higher capacity limits at places like museums, zoos and spectator events as well as increased business operations during a transitional period between the current guidelines and a full reopening.

So what changes between Phase 4 and the Bridge Phase? Here's a breakdown by category.

COVID Vaccinations Coming to Workplaces in Chicago and Across Illinois

Teams to vaccinate people against COVID-19 will be dispatched to workplaces and commercial buildings in Chicago and across Illinois, officials announced Monday.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the program in a joint news conference with health officials and other community leaders.

The effort will begin in mid-May with 10 sites in Chicago, Schaumburg and Rockford in the first wave of the program. Those sites are:

Merchandise Mart, 222 West Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago

Harris Bank Building, 115 S. LaSalle Street, Chicago

540 W. Madison Street, Chicago

Equitable Building, 401 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

150 N. Riverside Plaza, Chicago

311 South Wacker (Walgreens at 250 S Wacker Dr), Chicago

Wrigley Building, 400-410 North Michigan Avenue (Walgreens at 410 N Michigan Ave), Chicago

308 W. State Street, Rockford

1111 S. Alpine Road, Rockford

1061 American Lane, Schaumburg

Read more here.

Illinois Says More Than 4,700 COVID Cases in State Involve Variant Strains of Virus

More than 4,700 cases of coronavirus in the state of Illinois involve variant strains of the virus, including more than 3,000 cases of a variant that originated in the United Kingdom, health officials announced Sunday.

According to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 4,751 cases of coronavirus involve variant strains.

Of those, 3,170 have been identified as the B.1.1.7 variant, which originated in the United Kingdom and has become one of the most prevalent strains of the virus in the United States.

That variant, according to IDPH officials, spreads more easily and rapidly than previous strains of the virus, and has been shown in some studies to be more deadly.

Family, Friends Remember Bolingbrook Teen Who Died Days After Testing Positive For COVID

Family and friends are remembering a Bolingbrook teen who died just two days after testing positive for coronavirus, holding a vigil and a balloon release Saturday evening in her honor.

Dykota Morgan, 15, was a freshman at Bolingbrook High School. Her family told NBC 5 she played several sports, was pretty healthy, and didn’t have any pre-existing conditions. They hope that by sharing her story people will take the virus seriously and get vaccinated.

Relying on each other for love and support, this week has been unimaginable for family and of Dykota.

“I’m so thankful that everyone was able to come out and just show their appreciate for the life that my daughter lived,” said Morgan’s father Rashad Bingham.

What Happens if You Miss Your Second COVID Vaccine Dose?

More and more Americans have been vaccinated in recent weeks, but the number of those who've skipped their second dose has risen as well.

More than 5 million people, around 8% of those who received one shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, didn't get their second dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But what if, for whatever reason, you missed your second shot?

According to the CDC, the second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible, which is 21 days for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days for Moderna's. However, the shot can be given up to 42 days after the first dose "when a delay is unavoidable," the agency added.

Read more here.

Fully Vaccinated? Here's Where to Score a Deal in the Chicago Area

Are you fully vaccinated against COVID-19? Don't miss the latest deals offered across the Chicago area, as various businesses have already begun serving up bargains for vaccinated individuals.

Here's where to find COVID vaccination deals nearby.

Hosting a Wedding, Graduation Party or Private Event in the Chicago Area? Here's What You Need to Know

Graduation and wedding seasons are fast approaching and this year's events will be unlike any other.

While most events were canceled or dramatically scaled down last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, more widely available vaccines and early signs of improvements in COVID metrics have enabled some jurisdictions to loosen restrictions on in-person gatherings.

To learn more on capacity limits and other new guidelines, click here.