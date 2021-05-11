coronavirus vaccine illinois

Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,562 New COVID Cases, 26 Deaths, 58K Vaccinations

Illinois has administered more than 10 million COVID-19 vaccines statewide

Illinois health officials reported 1,562 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 26 additional deaths in the last day, along with more than 58,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases bring the state total to 1,357,953 cases since the pandemic began and lift the total death toll to 22,261, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the last 24 hours, 46,334 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 23 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity rate remained at 2.8% of all tests returning positive results, and the positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days dropped to 3.3%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 58,709 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data. bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 83,887 doses.

As of Monday, the state has administered over 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic.

As of midnight, 1,930 patients were hospitalized due to COVID. Of those patients, 489 are in ICU beds and 261 are currently on ventilators in the state.

