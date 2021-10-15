Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago's Vaccine Mandate Battle, Moderna Booster Shots

The deadline for Chicago's employee vaccine mandate has arrived, and the debate over compliance has heightened, with many questioning what it will mean for public safety heading into the weekend.

Plus, Moderna booster shots are now one step closer to reality after an FDA panel vote.

Illinois Health Department Issues New Guidance for Halloween, Fall Festivities

With Halloween just weeks away and fall weather arriving, Illinois' health department on Friday issued new guidance for how to navigate the holiday and fall festivities, including when you should wear masks and things to know for trick-or-treating.

This year, the season will "look a little different," the state's top doctor said, citing readily available vaccines.

“Although we’re still in the pandemic, this Halloween and Fall festivities season will look a little different than last year thanks to the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines that are readily available,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “However, we must still take precautions as not everyone is vaccinated and a vaccine for children younger than 12 year is not yet available."

Here's the guidance from the department.

Chicago Files Complaint Against FOP President Over Push to Defy Vaccine Mandate

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Friday she ordered her office to file a complaint against Chicago's police union and its president, John Catanzara, "for engaging in, supporting, and encouraging a work stoppage or strike."

Noting that Illinois law prohibits sworn officers from engaging in a strike and that the city's agreement with the union has a no strike commitment, Lightfoot said she directed the city's law department to file a Complaint for Injunctive Relief.

"As Chicago’s Mayor, I cannot and will not stand idly by while the rhetoric of conspiracy theorists threatens the health and safety of Chicago’s residents and first responders," Lightfoot said in a statement. "President Catanzara has time and again deliberately misled our police officers by lying about the requirements of the policy and falsely claiming that there will be no repercussions if officers are insubordinate and refuse to follow a City and Department directive or order."

Deadline for Chicago's Employee Vaccine Mandate is Friday. Here's What to Know

The deadline for Chicago's employee vaccine mandate is Friday, raising concerns for some leaders as a standoff between the city and some first responders reaches a pivotal point.

Here's what you should know about the debate and what has happened so far.

Man Stabbed by Woman After Telling Her to Wear Mask in West Town Convenience Store

A woman stabbed and seriously injured a man after he told her to put on a mask inside a West Town convenience store Thursday afternoon.

The woman entered the store in the 500 block of North Halsted Street about 12:35 p.m., according to Chicago police.

A man, 48, told her to put a mask on and she pulled out a knife and stabbed him, police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

What the FDA Panel's Moderna Booster Shot Vote Means and What's Next

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Thursday endorsed administering lower-dose booster shots of the Moderna vaccine, but what will that mean for those who got the vaccine and what still needs to happen?

The panel's vote is the first step in a review process that also includes sign-off from the leadership of both the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last month, the FDA authorized booster shots of Pfizer’s vaccine for older Americans and other groups with heightened vulnerability to COVID-19.

Both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson submitted requests for emergency use authorization of their booster shots of the COVID vaccines, though discussions are still ongoing on whether or not they will be authorized.

United Center COVID Rules: What to Know Before Attending Events, Games

Anyone attending events at the United Center, including Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks games, must present either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter the venue, according to the facility.

The decision reflects the venue's "continued commitment to providing the best environment for a safe return for all fans and employees" and will also involve arena and team employees, United Center officials said.

The facility's entrance process that includes proof of vaccination will be in effect at all future events and will remain in place until further notice, officials noted.

The United Center also requires that all guests over age 2 wear a face covering over their nose and mouth while inside the facility except when eating and drinking.

Does the COVID-19 Vaccine Lower Sperm Count? Chicago's Top Doc Debunks Vaccine Misinformation on Fertility

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady on Wednesday debunked a misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccine and male sperm count. She additionally recommended the vaccine for pregnant women.

FDA Panel Endorses Lower-Dose Moderna COVID Shots for Booster

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Thursday endorsed administering lower-dose booster shots of the Moderna vaccine.

The health advisers to the FDA debated if millions of Americans who received Moderna vaccinations should get a booster shot -- this time, using half the original dose.

Pritzker Offers to Deploy National Guard in Case of CPD Officer Shortages Amid Vaccine Mandate Standoff

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has offered the assistance of the state's National Guard in the event of possible Chicago police officer shortages after police union leaders urged members to defy the city's vaccine requirement for employees.

City employees face a deadline of Friday to visit a health information portal and give information on whether they've received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccinated People Less Likely to Spread COVID Than Unvaccinated, Top Doc Says

It's a question many have been asking since breakthrough infections were first reported: can you still spread the virus if you are vaccinated and become infected?

The answer is believed to be yes, but Chicago's top doctor said evidence suggests fully vaccinated people have a smaller window to spread it.

"So the vaccine does not 100% stop transmission and it never has," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. "But it is the most important thing that decreases your risk of getting COVID... You cannot spread COVID if you are not infected with COVID. And separate from that, if you are vaccinated and you get a breakthrough infection, the time that you could even potentially spread COVID is less than for people who are unvaccinated."

