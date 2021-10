A woman stabbed and seriously injured a man after he told her to put on a mask inside a West Town convenience store Thursday afternoon.

The woman entered the store in the 500 block of North Halsted Street about 12:35 p.m., according to Chicago police.

A man, 48, told her to put a mask on and she pulled out a knife and stabbed him, police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police reported no arrest.