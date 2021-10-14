United Center COVID Rules: What to Know Before Attending Events, Games

Anyone attending events at the United Center, including Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks games, must present either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter the venue, according to the facility.

The decision reflects the venue's "continued commitment to providing the best environment for a safe return for all fans and employees" and will also involve arena and team employees, United Center officials said.

The facility's entrance process that includes proof of vaccination will be in effect at all future events and will remain in place until further notice, officials noted.

The United Center also requires that all guests over age 2 wear a face covering over their nose and mouth while inside the facility except when eating and drinking.

To avoid exchanging tickets and paper, the arena is using contactless entry and cashless payments during all games and events, according to the website. Only wallets and small bags are allowed at this time.

The arena also touted investments made to increase air flow within the United Center to circulate 100 percent outside air and complete 8.6 full air exchanges of fresh air per hour.

According to representatives, this exceeds recommended industry standards, including requirements for grocery stores, airplanes, bars and restaurants.

"All systems and protocols have been approved by the Chicago Medical Society’s team of infectious disease specialists which places the United Center as the gold standard for arenas and the safest indoor venue in Chicago."