Bulls' DeMar DeRozan thinks Devin Hester should be in Hall of Fame

DeMar DeRozan used the Chicago Bulls' final preseason game to make quite the fashion statement.

The Bulls' All-Star wore a Devin Hester T-shirt with Chicago Bears shorts over leggings. And after the Bulls' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, DeRozan advocated for Hester's Hall of Fame candidacy.

"He should be in the Hall of Fame in my opinion," DeRozan said. "Greatest punt returner of all-time. I definitely was a fan growing up of Devin Hester. So I was trying to show a little love to the Bears, that's all."

DeRozan said he has never met Hester, who spent eight of his 11 NFL seasons with the Bears and finished with 20 return touchdowns. That included 14 punt return scores.

DeRozan bought the T-shirt online.

"I thought it was cool," DeRozan said.

DeRozan recently showed off his quarterbacking skills in a widely circulated video on social media from when the Bulls visited the Tennessee Titans' practice facility during their week in Nashville for training camp. With Justin Fields likely out for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders because of his dislocated thumb, the Bears are expected to start Tyson Bagent.

Could DeRozan serve as backup?

"I don't think I'd be able to call any plays," DeRozan said, laughing. "And I see a linebacker coming down the middle at me, I don't know if I'm going to be able to handle that. If I could be out there with the pinny (mesh practice jersey) on where they can't touch me, I'd do it. But other than that, no chance."

