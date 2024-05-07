Election 2024

Rep. Jim Banks, Dr. Valerie McCray win primaries, will face off in Indiana Senate race

By NBC Chicago Staff

The U.S Capitol
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The candidates vying to replace incumbent Sen. Mike Braun have been locked in, as the NBC News Decision Desk projects that Republican Rep. Jim Banks and Democratic candidate Dr. Valerie McCray will win their respective primaries.

Banks, who represents Indiana’s third Congressional district, ran unopposed in the Republican primary as he strives to replace Braun, who opted to run for governor instead.

Banks’ focus in Congress has included serving on the House Select Committee on China, and serving as chairman of the Military Personnel Subcommittee on the House Armed Services’ committee.

Banks is a military veteran, serving in Afghanistan during Operations Enduring Freedom and Freedom’s Sentinel.

Voters can visit his campaign website for more information.

McCray faced a primary challenge from former State Rep. Marc Carmichael, but bested him in the Democratic primary Tuesday night.

McCray, a clinical psychologist, ran a campaign emphasizing her support of increasing wages for workers, strengthening unions and providing healthcare for all Americans, among other platform planks.

She also pledged to pursue student loan reform and increased investment in public schools, according to her website.

The seat the duo is running for has been largely held by Republicans in recent years, with former Sen. Joe Donnelly the only Democrat to hold it since 1977. Previously, Sen. Richard Lugar had held the seat until 2013 when he lost the Senate primary to Richard Mourdock, who lost to Donnelly in the general election.

The Cook Political Report classifies the seat as a “solid Republican” seat in the coming race, with Republicans looking to take back control of the Senate.

