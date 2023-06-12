Whether you plan to attend the event or not, NASCAR's first ever Chicago Street Race and music festival taking place later this summer could impact you -- in the form of street closures.

The two-day event is set to take place July 1 and 2, according to organizers. However, road closures, which include highly-trafficked roadways like Columbus Drive, Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive are set to take place weeks in advance.

In fact, some parking restrictions and street closures have already gone into effect. But the biggest interruptions are slated to begin in late June, NASCAR's latest traffic plan shows, with post-event construction breakdown expected to last well into mid-July, close to Lollapalooza, which is scheduled for Aug. 3-6 in Grant Park.

On top of the closures, officials said they expect roughly 50,000 people to attend each day of the two-day event.

Here's the full list of the upcoming road closures and parking restrictions, when they are set to begin, and a map of what each of them looks like.

JUNE

June 18

Starting on June 18, Jackson Drive between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive will close. This closure is expected to begin at 7 p.m. and continue through 6 a.m. the following morning.

June 19

On June 19, Balbo will close between Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive, but the intersection along Columbus will remain open.

June 20

Starting at 6 a.m. on June 20, one lane will be blocked on northbound Columbus Drive between Roosevelt and Balbo Drive. Chicago Transit Authority busses that run along this strip will also be rerouted, officials said.

June 21

Curb lane closures begin on June 21 for northbound Columbus Drive between Balbo and Jackson Drive.

June 22

Beginning at 6 a.m. on June 22, one lane of southbound Columbus Drive will be closed between Roosevelt and Balbo. The Columbus Drive underpass, however, will remain open.

June 23

Beginning at 6 a.m., a lane closure will continue on southbound Columbus Drive, this time from Balbo to Jackson.

June 24

Lane closures will begin on June 24 along Congress Circle in both directions.

June 25

Beginning at 12:01 a.m., Jackson Drive will close between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive and Columbus Drive will close between Jackson Drive and Roosevelt Road.

June 26

Beginning at 6 a.m., Congress Plaza Drive will close and lane closures begin on eastbound Roosevelt Road between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

June 27

Beginning at 6 a.m., Curb lane closure begins on southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Balbo Drive and Roosevelt Road for track barrier installation.

June 28

Beginning at 10 a.m., a curb lane closure is slated to start on southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Balbo Drive and Roosevelt Road for track barrier installation.

June 29

Beginning at 8 p.m., northbound Michigan Avenue will close between Balbo Drive and Jackson Drive and a traffic lane closure will begin on southbound Michigan Avenue between Balbo and Jackson.

Then at 10 p.m., southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close between Monroe Drive and McFetridge Road and Roosevelt Road will shut down between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

June 30

Beginning at 5 p.m., southbound Michigan Avenue will close between Balbo Drive and Jackson Drive.

JULY

July 1

Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close between McFetridge Drive and Randolph Street.

Other race weekend closures include full shut downs of:

SB DuSable Lake Shore Drive from Randolph Street to McFetridge Drive

NB DuSable Lake Shore Drive from McFetridge to Randolph Street

NB Michigan Avenue from Roosevelt Road to Jackson Drive

SB Michigan Avenue from Jackson Drive and Balbo Drive

Monroe Avenue from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Rad to Monroe Drive

Roosevelt Road from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Columbus Drive

Jackson Drive from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Balbo Drive from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Ida B. Wells from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive

Congress Circle

Full map of all street closures

Reopening Schedule

July 2

At the end of the event, officials said the priority will be centered on opening up DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Columbus Drive and Michigan Avenue "as soon as possible."

Northbound Lake Shore Drive is scheduled to reopen between McFetridge and Monroe and southbound Michigan Avenue will reopen between Roosevelt and Monroe sometime before 7 a.m. on July 3, officials said.

July 3

At least one lane of traffic is expected to reopen on southbound Lake Shore Drive by midnight on July 3. Northbound Michigan Avenue and eastbound Roosevelt Road will also see one lane reopen, while all of westbound Roosevelt Road is expected to reopen.

July 4-5

Beginning at midnight and continuing through 4 p.m., officials are expected to continue to remove track wall from the event on southbound Lake Shore Drive, fully reopening the road after 4 p.m., officials said.

Then, beginning at 4 p.m. and continuing through the morning hours of July 5, the remaining walls on northbound Michigan Avenue will be removed, "allowing for three lanes" to reopen.

July 5-6

Between July 5 and July 6 Congress Circle is expected to fully reopen.

July 6-7

Columbus Drive between Roosevelt and Balbo is expected to remain closed in both directions. Balbo Drive will also remain closed to traffic between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive.

July 8-9

Jackson Drive will remain closed between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive in both directions. Closures will also continue on Columbus Drive.

July 10

Columbus Drive reopens in both directions between Roosevelt Road and Jakcson Boulevard, but one lane remains closed between Balbo Drive and Jackson Boulevard in both directions.

Ida B. Wells between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive fully reopens.

Jackson Boulevard and Columbus Drive intersection reopens.

July 11

Northbound Columbus Drive reopens fully between Balbo Drive and Jackson Boulevard.

July 12-13

Balbo Drive reopens between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

July 14-15

All streets, parking and sidewalks are reopened.

Alternate Routes

For those needing to travel north or south, officials recommend:

• State St.

• Dearborn St. (NB)

• LaSalle St. (NB and SB)

• Wells St. (SB)

• Franklin St. (NB)

• Upper Wacker Dr. (NB and SB)

For west or east:

• Upper Wacker. (EB and WB)

• Randolph St. (WB)

• Washington. (EB)

• Madison Ave. (WB)

• Roosevelt Rd. (EB and WB)

• 18th St. (EB and WB)

• 22nd St / Cermak (EB and WB)

Lower Wacker Drive will be promoted for through traffic to avoid the Loop.