Closures on Ida B. Wells Drive ahead of NASCAR Chicago Street Race take effect Saturday

We are less than a month away from the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, and preparations for the one-of-a-kind event are getting underway.

With the course for the race now being set up, the Chicago Department of Transportation and the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications announced upcoming street closures on Friday afternoon.

Starting on Saturday at 12:01 a.m., Ida B. Wells Drive will be fully closed from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive, with the adjacent sidewalks closing as well.

During the closure, residents are advised to use both Jackson Drive and Balbo Drive as alternate routes.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The next set of closures is scheduled to take effect on June 18-19, when a full closure of Jackson Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive from 7 p.m. on June 18 until 6 a.m. on June 19.

A travel lane closure on Jackson Drive begins at 6 a.m. on June 19 from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive.

More information on the traffic plan for the street race can be found here.