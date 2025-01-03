What we know about the assailant in the deadly New Orleans truck attack

The FBI said the attacker responsible for killing 14 and injuring 35 during a ramming incident and subsequent shooting in New Orleans had posted videos online proclaiming his support for the terrorist group ISIS in the days prior to the New Year’s Day attack.

Authorities identified the attacker as 42-year old Shamsud-din Jabbar, a U.S. Army veteran and lifelong Texan.

During a news conference Thursday morning, the FBI deputy assistant director for counterterrorism Christopher Raia told reporters that Jabbar rented a Ford F-150 truck in the Houston on December 30 and drove to New Orleans the next evening - posting five videos online to social media.

“There were five videos posted on Jabbar’s Facebook account… in the first video Jabbar explains he originally planned to harm his family and friends but was concerned the news headlines would not focus on the quote ‘war between and the believers and disbelievers’ end quote,” Raia said.

The FBI says it recovered an ISIS flag from Jabbar’s truck – he claimed to have joined the group last summer.

Videos posted online show Jabbar turning past a police car meant to block traffic on Bourbon Street before speeding through the area – mowing down New Years revelers. Authorities said Jabbar died in the shootout with police.

Two improvised explosive devices were found inside coolers blocks apart from each other and were later rendered safe – authorities now say the attacker acted alone in carrying out the attack but they still want to talk to those who knew him.

Newly released images Thursday night appear to show one of the coolers recovered by authorities.

“This was an act of terrorism. It was pre-mediated and an evil act,” Raia said.

In a YouTube video posted four years ago, the attacker talks about his real estate business and his time in the military, saying he “learned great service and what it means to be responsive.”

Court records show he was twice divorced – and recently in financial trouble.

In 2022, he emailed his then-wife’s attorney to ask about speeding up the divorce process writing: “Time is of the essence. I cannot afford the house payment. It is past due … and in danger of foreclosure if we delay settling the divorce.”

What’s not clear – the FBI acknowledged Thursday - is what was his path to radicalization.