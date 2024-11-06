These are the key races still uncalled in Wisconsin, Illinois

While many Illinois and Wisconsin races have already been called in the 2024 election, several key battles remain unresolved.

Highlighting that list are two top-of-the-ballot races in Wisconsin, where the presidential race and the U.S. Senate race have yet to be called with more than 90% of precincts reporting.

Illinois, several state House races are also still ongoing, with one race separated by fewer than 100 votes.

Here are the races that have yet to be called.

Wisconsin – President

Former President Donald Trump is projected to be just four Electoral College votes shy of winning his way back to the White House, and Wisconsin could put him over the top.

As of 3 a.m., Trump is leading the state by just over 100,000 votes over Vice President Kamala Harris, with 95% of precincts reporting.

Wisconsin – U.S. Senate

The state’s U.S. Senate seat could also change hands, as Republican challenger Eric Hovde leads Sen. Tammy Baldwin by just over 55,000 votes, with 93% of precincts reporting.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The state was seen as a potential battleground for Republicans seeking to regain control of the Senate, which they are projected to do via victories in West Virginia and Ohio on Election Night.

Indiana U.S. House 1st District

Republicans were hoping to pick up a House seat in northwest Indiana, but incumbent Rep. Frank Mrvan leads Randy Niemeyer by approximately 26,000 votes, with 80% of precincts reporting.

Chicago School Board 1st District

Few seats remain undecided in Chicago’s first ever election for school board, but one tight race exists in the first district, where Jennifer Custer leads Michelle Pierre by just under 2,000 votes with 148 of 151 precincts reporting.

Illinois House 47

According to the Associated Press, incumbent Republican Rep. Amy Grant holds a lead of exactly 500 votes over Jackie Williamson with 100% of precincts reporting, with a recount possible in the district.

Illinois House 76

According to the AP, the race to replace incumbent Rep. Lance Yednock is coming down to the wire, with Amy Briel leading Liz Bishop by 651 votes, with 61% of precincts reporting.

Illinois House 91

According to the AP, incumbent Democratic Rep. Sharon Chung leads Desi Anderson by a mere 69 votes with 65% of precincts reporting.