You might notice these trolling billboards near O'Hare as United takes swipe at rival airline

Though Chicago-area residents have been met with wintry weather to start this week, warmer days and a busy travel season is ahead, and those heading to O'Hare International Airport may notice a rivalry between airlines showing up on billboards.

One of the world's busiest airports, O'Hare serves as a major hub for two of the country's three largest airlines, with both American Airlines and United Airlines utilizing the airport as a vital base of operations.

With both airlines offering a wide range of domestic and international destinations, competition is fierce between the two companies as Americans plan summer vacations.

United Airlines, who are headquartered in Chicago, have sought to assert their dominance with billboards surrounding the airport that troll the airline over the amount of daily flights offered from O'Hare.

The airline also published a social media ad comparing their offerings to both American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, the latter of which utilizes Midway International Airport as a focus.

United Airlines will also be starting or resuming service to multiple destinations from O'Hare this summer, including Edmonton, Billings, Montana, West Lafayette, Indiana and Ontario, California.