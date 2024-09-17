How to vote in Illinois: 4 ways to cast your ballot this November

Illinois voters will head to the polls this fall with several key races to be decided, and they’ll have multiple ways to cast their ballots in the general election.

This year’s election is set for Nov. 5, but early voting will begin in the state in late September, carrying through to Election Day.

Here are four ways that you can cast a ballot this fall.

Early Voting

In the state of Illinois, early voting can begin no earlier than 40 days prior to Election Day. This year, that date will fall on Sept. 26.

Most counties in Illinois will allow early voting at their local county clerk’s office, with a list of voting sites available via the Illinois State Board of Elections’ website.

In most areas, additional early voting options will become available leading up to the election, with remote sites set up in different communities.

In the state of Illinois, no identification is required for voters currently registered at their current name and address, but grace-period registration is also available for voters who need to register prior to casting their ballots.

Proper identification will be required for voters seeking to register at polling places, and information can be found on the State Board of Elections’ website.

Vote-by-Mail

Illinois voters can also cast their ballots via the mail, with any registered voter eligible to vote in this fashion.

Voters can apply for mail-in ballots up to five days prior to the General Election, which in 2024 will fall on Oct. 31. Voters are encouraged to submit their applications as early as possible to ensure they receive their ballot in a timely fashion.

Voters can download forms required for mail-in balloting on the state’s website, and can return the forms to their local county clerk’s office via the U.S. Postal Service.

Once a voter receives a mail-in ballot, they can either send it via the mail, or can drop it in a secure drop box, depending on the availability of drop boxes, which can be checked here.

Voters must have their ballots postmarked by Election Day on Nov. 5 for the ballot to be counted. Ballots must be received within two weeks of the election to be counted.

If a voter decides they’d rather vote in-person, they will need to surrender their ballot to an election judge to be voided. If a mail-in ballot is lost, a voter must sign an affidavit swearing that they did not receive the ballot.

Overseas Voting

Illinois residents serving in the military overseas or voters who are living overseas are still eligible to vote, with a variety of programs designed to help ensure timely delivery of ballots. The State Board of Elections has a manual outlining steps to take if voters choose to cast ballots in this fashion.

Traditional Voting

Finally, there is traditional Election Day voting, with voters heading to their polling places to cast ballots on Nov. 5.

Polling places are listed on a voter’s registration card, or can be found on the State Board of Elections’ website.

Voters who aren’t registered can do so on Election Day, casting a provisional ballot and presenting multiple forms of identification to receive a ballot. More information on same-day registration can be found on the state’s elections website.