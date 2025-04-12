Chicago Bulls welcome 95-year-old superfan attending her first game

The Chicago Bulls held Fan Appreciation Night festivities Friday for their final home game of the regular season, and the celebration wouldn't have been complete without one of the team's lifelong fans soaking in the action for the first time.

After being surprised with tickets earlier this week, 95-year-old Ida made her way to the United Center with her family Friday night to see her very first Bulls game in-person as they take on the Washington Wizards.

But simply attending the game wasn't it for Ida - she got her chance to hit the court herself and meet some of the players.

Our guys had to meet Ida 🤩 https://t.co/NGDSX5R0Ga pic.twitter.com/5RUUQbFGyg — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 11, 2025

Ida, who has been a Bulls fan since the beginning, was surprised by her family on video earlier this week.

Videotaping the diehard fan wearing her Bulls sweater, her family delivered the news that she would be able to take in the action live for the first time ever.

“You’re going to your first Bulls game!”



95-year-old Ida is truly a lifelong fan. She’s going to her first Bulls game on Friday 🥹 pic.twitter.com/w80BCeitue — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 10, 2025

While Ida expressed concerns over getting around the United Center with limited mobility, her family assured her that there would be a comfortable spot for her at the Madhouse on Madison Friday night.

After the Bulls take on the Wizards, they'll finish the regular season in Philadelphia against the 76ers on Sunday, April 13 before competing in the NBA Play-In Tournament, aiming to earn a spot in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.