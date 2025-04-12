Wrigley Field

Cubs praised by PETA for how they responded to goose nest at Wrigley Field

By Associated Press

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 11: A general view of rooftop decks surrounding at Wrigley Field during a Chicago Cubs summer workout on July 11, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. A small number of fans will be allowed to watch from these rooftops when games begin on July 24. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are receiving praise for how the organization responded to a goose nest in a juniper planter in the iconic bleachers at Wrigley Field.

The animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals says it is sending a compassionate action award — a framed certificate and vegan chocolates — to the team.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The Cubs had their home opener last week, and photos on social media showed a goose nesting in a planter next to the seats underneath the center-field scoreboard.

Several rows of the upper bleachers were blocked off Sunday while two Canada geese stood on a roof nearby.

A team spokeswoman said the nesting goose flew out of the bleachers at some point on Sunday and has not returned. The area was reopened to fans on Monday.

PETA praised the Cubs for giving the goose space and “acting swiftly” when they saw an animal in need.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Wrigley Field
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us