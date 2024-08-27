How to register to vote in Illinois before the November election

With the Republican and Democratic conventions both wrapped up, attention is turning to November, and residents may be wondering how to register to vote in Illinois.

Fortunately, Illinois residents have no shortage of available options to choose from for registration, and we have a rundown here.

Who is Eligible to Register to Vote in Illinois?

Eligible voters in Illinois must

-Be U.S. citizens

-Must be 18 years of age on or before Nov. 5, 2024.

-Must have lived in their precinct for at least 30 days prior to the election.

-Must not be serving a prison sentence as a result of a conviction.

Can I Check My Voter Registration?

The state's Board of Elections offers a website for voters to check their status, which you can find here.

How to Register to Vote in Person

Voters can register by going to their local county clerk’s office and filling out the form in-person.

Two forms of valid ID, including one with a voter’s current address, must be provided to complete their registration.

In-person voter registration is also available via local public libraries, as well as various state and local facilities in Illinois.

The deadline for regular voter registration in Illinois is Oct. 9.

Registering to Vote by Mail

Illinois residents can print out a voter registration form on the Board of Elections’ website, and can mail it in to their local election office in their home county.

In order to register to vote by mail, a voter must include their driver’s license or state ID number, or provide the last four digits of their Social Security Number. A photocopy of a valid photo ID, or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or other government document can also be used.

Voters registering by mail must have their forms postmarked by Oct. 9, the deadline for voter registration in the state.

Registering to Vote Online

Individuals may also register to vote online via the State Board of Elections’ website here.

Voters using this tool must have their Illinois driver’s license or state ID number, the last four digits of their Social Security Number, and the date their ID card or driver’s license was issued, according to officials.

Online voter registration is open through Oct. 20.

Can I Still Register to Vote After Deadlines?

While deadlines on Oct. 9 and 20 are deadlines for registration, grace-period registration is still available through Election Day.

According to the state, grace-period registration is available at local county clerk’s offices, or at some early voting locations.

The same identification requirements exist in these cases.

Same-day voter registration is also available, with voters able to register and cast ballots up to and including Election Day. Voters must have two-forms of identification, and will vote a provisional ballot that will be approved before votes are certified in the election.

When Does Voting Begin?

Early voting is available up to 40 days prior to the election, with this year’s date falling on Sept. 26, according to officials.

More early voting locations will open in the days following, with more information available via the Board of Elections’ website.