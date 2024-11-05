Chicago to elect first school board Tuesday. Here's the full list of candidates

Come Election Day, voters in the city of Chicago will elect Chicago Public Schools Board of Education members for the first time.

The elections follow a tumultuous few months for the district, which included the full resignation of the previous Board, the appointment of seven new members by Mayor Brandon Johnson and the recent resignation of appointed president Rev. Mitchell Johnson over anti-Semitic and misogynistic remarks.

In early October, Johnson announced he would appoint seven new members to the Chicago Board of Education, three days after the entire board said they would resign ahead of the start of a hybrid elected- and-appointed School Board in January. The announcement came weeks after Johnson reportedly asked Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez to resign from his post.

Johnson later denied that he asked Martinez to resign, though Martinez defended his status as the district's leader in a Chicago Tribune op-ed.

With prospective CPS board members seeking election for the first time, here's a complete look at this year's candidates, along with the organizations and groups that have endorsed them.

District 1

Ann Custer: Chicago Teachers Union, CPS Parents for Buses, Our Schools Coalition

Michelle Pierre: INCS Action PAC, Urban Center Action, CPS Parents for Buses, Chicago Democrats for Education, Illinois Policy PAC

District 2

Ebony DeBerry: Chicago Teachers Union, Our Schools Coalition

Margaret Cullerton Hooper: CPS Parents for Buses

Kate Doyle: CPS Parents for Buses

Bruce Leon: Urban Center Action, Illinois Policy PAC

District 3

Jason Dones: Chicago Teachers Union, CPS Parents for Buses, Our Schools Coalition

Carlos Rivas Jr.: INCS Action PAC, Urban Center Action, CPS Parents for Buses, Chicago Democrats for Education, Illinois Policy PAC

District 4

Karen Zacor: Chicago Teachers Union, Our Schools Coalition

Ellen Rosenfield: Urban Center Action, Chicago Democrats for Education, Illinois Policy PAC

Kimberly Brown: CPS Parents for Buses

Thomas Day

Carmen Giolosa

Andrew Davis

District 5

Aaron "JITU" Brown: Chicago Teachers Union, Our Schools Coalition

Josef Shkoukani (write-in)

Kernetha Jones (write-in)

District 6

Anusha Thotakura: Chicago Teachers Union, Our Schools Coalition

Jessica Biggs: CPS Parents for Buses

Andre Smith: INCS Action PAC, Urban Center Action, Illinois Policy PAC

Danielle Walker (write-in)

District 7

Yesenia Lopez: Chicago Teachers Union, Our Schools Coalition

Eva Villalobos: INCS Action PAC, Urban Center Action, CPS Parents for Action, Chicago Democrats for Education, Illinois Policy PAC

Raquel Don

District 8

Felix Ponce: Chicago Teachers Union, Our Schools Coalition

Anne Gutierrez: INCS Action PAC, Urban Center Action, CPS Parents for Buses, Chicago Democrats for Education, Illinois Policy PAC

District 9

Lanetta Thomas: Chicago Teachers Union, CPS Parents for Buses, Our Schools Coalition

Therese Boyle

LaMont Raymond Williams

Miquel Lewis: INCS Action PAC, Urban Center Action, Chicago Democrats for Education, Illinois Policy PAC

District 10

Robert Jones: Chicago Teachers Union, Our Schools Coalition

Adam Parrott Steffer

Che "Rhymefest" Smith: CPS Parents for Buses

Karin Norington Reaves: INCS Action PAC, Urban Center Action, Chicago Democrats for Education, Illinois Policy PAC

Rosita Chotonda (write-in)