Embattled Chicago School Board president resigns over social media posts

Rev. Mitchell Johnson, appointed to lead the Chicago Board of Education earlier this month, has resigned amid revelations of antisemitic and misogynistic social media posts.

The posts came to light this week, with 40 members of the Chicago City Council and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker among those calling for the board president to step down.

The resignation came at the request of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, according to a release from the city.

“Reverend Mitchell Johnson’s statements were not only hurtful but deeply disturbing. I want to be clear: antisemitic, misogynistic, and conspiratorial statements are unacceptable,” the mayor said. “It has become clear that his continued participation in the BOE would hinder the important work we need to accomplish for our schools.”

The reverend was appointed to lead the school board earlier this month after all seven members of the board resigned.

Earlier this week, groups began flagging controversial social media posts made by the reverend, with the posts including praise for Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attacks against Israel as “resistance against oppression,” among other arguments.

The reverend’s posts drew condemnation from numerous groups, with a growing number of City Council members calling on him to step down.

“We are deeply troubled by antisemitic and pro-Hamas comments made by Rev. Mitchell Ikenna Johnson,” a letter co-signed by 40 members of the Chicago City Council read. “The thousands of Jewish families who send their kids to Chicago Public Schools deserve representation who values them and does not express hate toward the Jewish community.”

The reverend had apologized for the social media posts in a statement earlier this week.

"I want to take a moment to apologize to the Jewish community. The remarks I posted were reactive and insensitive, and I am deeply sorry for not being more precise and deliberate…As board president, I am committed to making sure that antisemitism and hate of any kind have no place in Chicago Public Schools,” he said.

The mayor also was asked about the posts, and stood behind his choice to lead the school board.

“He recognizes the harm those statements have caused, and has expressed his apology and will continue to seek atonement to have the full confidence in every community in the city of Chicago,” he said on Wednesday.

On Thursday, more posts came to light, including a meme he had posted arguing that women who make money “do not need (their) men and (their) family.” He also posted links contending that the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11 were “an inside job.”

Earlier this week, Pritzker had criticized the mayor's administration for not properly vetting the reverend before appointing him to the position.

“You’re supposed to vet. Can you miss things in people’s vetting, sure, but Facebook posts are easy to find,” he said.

On Thursday, Pritzker issued a statement calling on the chairman to resign.

“Any person charged with the stewardship of the Chicago Public School Board must exemplify focused, inclusive, and steady leadership. The views expressed in the current Chair’s posts – antisemitism, misogyny, fringe conspiracy theories – very clearly do not meet that standard. We owe it to our students, families, and teachers to provide the highest quality education, and that begins at the top by setting a positive example of kindness and inclusivity. Given that he has failed to live up to these values, I believe it is in the best interest of our schools and our children for the Chair to resign.”

Following the chairman’s resignation, the Jewish United Fund issued a statement.

“The right thing happened in our city today,” the group said. “An antisemitic, misogynistic, conspiracy-theorist will not head the Board of Education for Chicago Public Schools.”