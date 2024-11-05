At least 2 Illinois polling places report voting system issues, including 1 in Chicago

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Here's where to find more stories about Election Day, including how to get live results, last-minute voter guides and more.

An hour after Illinois polls opened on Election Day, at least two polling places in the state reported voting system problems, with one of the issues centered at a precinct in Chicago.

The update comes after some Illinois and Chicago area voters posted on social media that they were experiencing problems at their polling places.

Just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, Chicago Board of Elections Public Information Officer Max Bever confirmed to NBC Chicago that technical issues were impacting voters in the 12th Precinct, whose designated polling place was Ogden Elementary, at 24 E. Walton.

Bever said the location was "having an issue with their epollbooks," and that the issue was limited to "12th Precinct voters only." Voters were directed to their nearest vote center if they could not stay or return by 7 p.m., Bever added.

Downstate, in Champaign County, Chief Deputy Clerk Angela Patton confirmed to NBC 5 just after 7 a.m. that the county was experiencing technical difficulties at polling locations.

Patton added that the county was waiting to hear from the vendor about a possible fix or status update.

Patton also said that Champaign County was not the only county in Illinois experiencing the issue, but it was not immediately known which other counties were experiencing issues.

"Other counties are reporting the same issues not being able to process voters/system is down," Patton said.

According to Patton, Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons was working with the Illinois State's Attorney's office to extend voting hours.

"Please be patient, we are doing everything we can," Patton said.

By 7:23 a.m., the Champaign County Clerk's Office said the voting system issues in the county had been resolved, and that Clerk Ammons was looking to extend voting hours until 9 p.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.