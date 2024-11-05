Illinois Election 2024

Planning to vote on Election Day in Illinois? Here's what you need to bring

Voters registering on the day of the election, or who need to make changes to their voter registration, can do so at select polling places, but they'll need to bring two forms of identification in order to do so.

By NBC Chicago Staff

If you're planning to vote on Election Day, what you'll need to bring with you in order to cast your ballot will depend on a few things.

First - if you're registered to vote.

If a voter is already registered at their current home address, they will not need to bring identification. A photo ID can be helpful if there are any questions, however.

A voter will need a form of identification if election judges have reason to challenge their right to vote at a polling place, or if their voter registration form did not contain a driver’s license or state ID number, or a Social Security Number, according to the Board of Elections.

Voters can also bring notes into the voting booth to help them fill out their ballots, according to state officials.

Voters registering on the day of the election, or who need to make changes to their voter registration, can do so at select polling places, but they'll need to bring two forms of identification in order to do so.  A full list of acceptable forms of identification can be found here.

Same-day voter registration is available, as are opportunities to legally change addresses on a voter registration form or to update a person’s name on the voter rolls.

It is important to note that not all polling places will offer same-day registration; election judges have to be properly trained in the process, but voters can find information on the Board of Elections’ website.

County clerk’s offices also can register voters on the day of the election.

Voters seeking to do so must bring two forms of identification, and their vote will be counted on a provisional basis until their right to register at the address they submit is verified.

