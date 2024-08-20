Traffic, congestion and street closures surround the DNC in Chicago — unless you're a VIP

More than two dozen busy Chicago streets near the United Center, McCormick Place and in Gold Coast are closed this week for the Democratic National Convention this week, along with areas of multiple sidewalk closures and restricted vehicle traffic.

The closures and increased security come as months-long major construction and lane closures on the inbound side and in the reversible express lanes of the Kennedy Expressway in Chicago continues through fall.

But not if you're a VIP.

The Illinois Department of Transportation on Tuesday confirmed NBC 5 traffic reporter Kye Martin that "dignitaries and high-profile DNC attendees" can make use the closed Kennedy express lanes at times, avoiding big traffic and congestion headaches. To the general commuting public however, the lanes remain closed.

"The department has provided some availability for security purposes, but the express lanes will not be open to the general public in either direction during the convention," an IDOT spokesperson said, before referring NBC Chicago to the United States Secret Service for more information.

Kye Martin At the Lawrence exit on the Kennedy expressway on Aug. 20, 2024, where coach buses associated with the DNC in Chicago wait to merge onto the express lanes. Norma passenger vehicles were not allowed through.

IDOT went on to say that the Kennedy rehabilitation project, currently in phase two of three, is set to be completed in the fall of 2025, with construction on express lanes -- also known as the REVLAC system -- "on schedule" to wrap up later this year. After that, closures will take place on the outbound side of the expressway.

"While the pavement is drivable, the REVLAC system work is ongoing and currently not functioning," the spokesperson said. "There’s also no lane markings or signage in place that are required by federal regulations to open an interstate to traffic. As a result, the express lanes can’t safely reopen to the public and their use is extremely limited."

In addition to the street closures, military helicopters are expected to fly overhead in Chicago during the DNC.

Below is a full list of closures and where you can find them, according to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications:

Downtown, Gold Coast street closures for the DNC

N. Wabash from E, Chestnut to E Delaware Place from Sunday, August 18 through Wednesday, August 21 E. Huron Street from N. Michigan to N. Rush from Sunday, August 18 through Friday, August 23 E. Chicago from N. Michigan Avenue to N. Rush Street from Sunday, August 18 through Friday, August 23 E .Delaware Place from N. State to N. Rush on Tuesday, August 20. N. Rush from E. Delaware Place to E. Walton on Tuesday, August 20. E Walton from N State to N Rush on Tuesday, August 20. N State from E Delaware to E Walton on Tuesday, August 20.

Restricted vehicle traffic: Jackson Boulevard from South Damen Avenue to South Wood Street

Street Closures near United Center, McCormick Place

Began Thursday, Aug. 15

West Washington Boulevard from Damen Avenue to South Wood Street

Damen Avenue from Jackson Boulevard to West Washington Boulevard

West Warren Boulevard from North Leavitt Street to South Paulina Street

West Madison Street from North Leavitt Street to South Paulina Street

West Monroe Street from South Seeley Avenue to South Paulina Street

West Adams Street from South Seeley Avenue to South Paulina Street

South Honore Street from West Monroe Street to West Adams Street

South Wood Street from West Washington Boulevard to West Jackson Boulevard

South Seeley Avenue from West Madison Street to West Adams Street

Began Saturday, Aug. 17

Indiana Avenue from 18th to E. 24th Place

Michigan Avenue from 21st to 25th Street

Cermak Road from Wabash Avenue to MLK Drive

23rd Street from Wabash Avenue to Indiana Avenue

Prairie Avenue from Cullerton Street to 24th Place

24th Street from Wabash Avenue to Indiana Avenue

Calumet Avenue from Cullerton Street to 24th Place

24th Place from Wabash Avenue to MLK Drive

MLK Drive from Cermak Rd. to 25th Street

E 21st Street closed from, and inclusive of, S. Michigan Avenue to S. Calumet Avenue.

E 21st St is open from west of S Michigan Avenue to inclusive of S Wabash Avenue and E 21st.

Additionally, no trucks or vehicles larger than passenger cars permitted on I-55 between DuSable Lake Shore Drive and South State Street in both directions.