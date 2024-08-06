Pritzker praises Walz as ‘proven leader' after Minnesota governor picked as Harris' running mate

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker participated in the vetting process for Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, and had high praise for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz after he was selected for that role.

Pritzker, who has become a prominent Democratic Party fundraiser and had submitted vetting materials to be considered for that spot on the ticket, praised Walz as a “proven leader” and as a fellow Midwestern governor dedicated to helping working families.

Here is his full statement:

“Gov. Tim Walz is a proven leader who brings to public service the big heart and hard work of a Midwesterner. His unwavering commitment to improving the lives of working families and to lifting up the most vulnerable is why I’m so excited he will be the Democratic Party’s nominee for vice president. Tim is a friend and fellow Midwestern governor, and I’ve been proud to serve alongside him. Vice President Kamala Harris once again has proven her leadership by choosing someone our party and the nation can be proud of.

“I am fully committed to electing the Harris-Walz ticket. I will do everything I can to ensure victory in November for Democrats up and down the ballot here in Illinois and across the country.”

Pritzker and Walz were among the six candidates who had been vetted for the role of Harris’ running mate, along with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

Pritzker is not believed to have been interviewed directly by Harris, with Shapiro, Buttigieg, Walz and Kelly having conversations with the vice president.

Walz is expected to address the nation for the first time as the nominee on Tuesday night during a rally with Harris in Philadelphia, kicking off a nationwide tour of battleground states ahead of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago later this month.