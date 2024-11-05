Decision 2024

Indiana live election results: 2024 races for president, governor

Besides the top-billed presidential race, voters in Indiana will choose a new governor

By NBC Chicago Staff

How did Indiana vote in the races for governor and U.S. president?

Polls will close in portions of the state beginning at 5 p.m. CST, and vote totals are expected to begin reporting within the first half-hour.

To see who Indiana residents voted for, check out real-time results below beginning at 5 p.m. CST and updated throughout Tuesday night:

To see whether Indiana residents voted for former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris, check out real-time results below beginning at 5 p.m.:

To see how the country's other swing states voted in the presidential race compared to other states, check out a full map of presidential election voting here:

To track additional Indiana results live, including state Senate and Houses races, go to NBC Chicago's live election results page.

Election results live map: Track who's winning presidential race across US

Live election results: 2024 Illinois presidential race

