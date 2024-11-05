Decision 2024

Live election results: 2024 Illinois presidential race

Here's how to track Illinois election results live after polls close

How did Illinois vote in the race for U.S. president?

Polls will close across the state at 7 p.m. CST, and vote totals are expected to begin reporting within the first half-hour. To track results live, from state Senate and Houses races to statewide advisory questions, go to NBC Chicago's live election results page.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE CONTINUES IN THE PLAYER ABOVE.

To see whether Illinois residents voted for former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris, check out real-time results below beginning at 7 p.m. and updated throughout Tuesday night:

A live map of results shows how Illinois residents voted in the presidential election across the state:

To see how Illinois and the country's seven swing states voted compared to other states, check out a full map of presidential election voting here:

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024Illinois Election 2024
