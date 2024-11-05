For the first time, Chicago voters were tasked with electing members of the Chicago Public Schools Board of Education.

The elections follow a tumultuous few months for the district, which included the full resignation of the previous Board, the appointment of seven new members by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and the recent resignation of appointed president Rev. Mitchell Johnson over anti-Semitic and misogynistic remarks.

In early October, Johnson announced he would appoint seven new members to the Chicago Board of Education, three days after the entire board said they would resign ahead of the start of a hybrid elected- and-appointed School Board in January.

The announcement came weeks after Johnson reportedly asked Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez to resign from his post. Johnson later denied that he asked Martinez to resign, though Martinez defended his status as the district's leader in a Chicago Tribune op-ed.

