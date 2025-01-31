NBC 5 Responds

You may have a payday coming from your state. Here's how to find out

Saturday marks the first annual National Unclaimed Property Day. Here's how to find out if you have any unclaimed property in your state

By Leigh Lesniak

Saturday, Feb. 1 marks the first annual National Unclaimed Property Day, as approximately 10% of Americans have unclaimed property they may not know about, according to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators.

Those that may be impacted include Americans who have checking or savings accounts that haven't been active in three-to-five years.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

In these cases, federal regulations require that the bank must hand over the account and the money in it to your state's unclaimed property department.

Each state has an official website where you can search for unclaimed property by entering your name and where you live. If you have unclaimed property, the info will pop up on the website, where users can fill out a form to claim it.

Other items sent to unclaimed property departments include items from abandoned safety deposit boxes and uncashed checks.

There is no cost associated with recovering unclaimed property. If you’d like to see if you have unclaimed property, here are the direct links for the unclaimed property departments in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. For a list of other databases to search for unclaimed money, such as money from employers, unclaimed insurance and investments, click here.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

NBC 5 Responds
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us