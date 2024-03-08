Here are the top 10 cars, SUVs and trucks for 2024, according to Consumer Reports

Buying a new car can be stressful and expensive.

But with expert information, it doesn't have to be. Every year, NBC Chicago's partners at Consumer Records buy and test about 50 new cars to measure everything from performance to fuel economy.

This year, the 10 best vehicles include a variety of powertrains - hybrids, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and one electric vehicle. Emily Thomas, Ph.D., of Consumer Reports Auto Safety, explained the range is significant because it shows how the markets shifted towards electrification and confirms that these models can best gas-only competitors.”

Here are the top 10 picks:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Toyota RAV4 Prime

The Toyota RAV4 Prime takes everything drivers love about the super popular RAV4 and adds the benefits of a plug-in hybrid, which provides 42 miles of electric-only driving before the gasoline motor kicks in.

Consumer Reports found the Prime is quieter and smoother than the standard RAV4, and it’s quicker– the Prime went zero to 60 a full two seconds faster than the gas-only model!

Toyota Highlander Hybrid

The three-row Highlander Hybrid has key safety features, solid predicted reliability, and great fuel economy at 35 miles per gallon overall!

Subaru Forester and Crosstrek

The Forester and redesigned Crosstrek are also top picks. Both have secure handling, good fuel economy, and a wide range of active safety features.

Subaru Subaru Forester

Toyota Prius

The redesigned Toyota Prius added more horsepower and performance, plus the availability of all-wheel drive. And the plug-in Prius Prime provides 39 miles of pure-electric driving, with 43 miles per gallon when the hybrid engine kicks in.

Toyota Toyota Prius

Ford Maverick and Maverick Hybrid

If you’re looking for a truck, the Ford Maverick and Maverick Hybrid provide much of the functionality of a pickup, at a fraction of the size and cost. CR found both versions of the Maverick offer impressive maneuverability, and a roomy crew cab interior!

Toyota Camry Hybrid

If reliability is top on your list – It’s hard to do better than the Toyota Camry Hybrid. The Camry receives top marks in Consumer Reports' reliability data, but it also performed well in our fuel economy tests, gets 610 miles per tank of gas, and earns a sky-high Road Test score in our on-track evaluations.”

BMW X5 and X5 Plug-In Hybrid

The BMW X5 and X5 plug-in hybrid are Consumer Reports' top luxury SUV choice. Both versions feature immaculate cabins and a premium driving experience.

Mazda3

If you’re looking for a sporty drive, that wont break the bank – Consumer Reports says the Mazda3 was a stand-out! With 191 horsepower, its engine packs more punch than most rivals and has an impressively premium interior for the price point!

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

Consumer Reports' top pick for an all-electric vehicle is the Tesla Model Y. Like most EVs, it has quick acceleration, but the Y shines with responsive steering, frequent over-the-air updates and access to Tesla's extensive supercharger network.