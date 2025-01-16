New renderings released in proposed transformation of land around United Center

New renderings show what a stunning $7 billion development around the United Center could look like in coming years.

The 1901 Project, first introduced last summer, would build a mixed-use area in place of 55-acres of parking lots surrounding the UC, the home of the Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago Bulls.

Developers from LA based RIOS, along with United Center officials, presented the plan to the Chicago Plan Commissioners today, who unanimously voted to push the project through to the Zoning Committee next month.

As part of that plan, a series of new renderings were unveiled Thursday, showing a new music space and a variety of other new features surrounding the 30-year-old arena.

The 10+ year project would transform the area on the Near West Side with more than 9,000 residential units, including 20% affordable housing options, 1,300 hotel rooms, commercial space, and 25 open acres of green space.

Officials hope to begin construction on the project this summer, with Phase 1 targeting a completion date of 2028. That phase of the project would include the construction of two parking structures, a 6,000-seat music hall, hotel, and retail.

The entire project would bring 32,000 construction jobs, officials estimate.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

"The West Side is evolving, and it’s changing and it’s our time," said Ald. Walter Burnett, who is the Chair of the Chicago Plan Commission. The project is also in his 27th Ward.

“Those of us who live in the community are very open to this because we’ve been literally living across the street from parking lots," he said. "It will be nice to have homes and businesses."

United Center CEO Terry Savarise was also at the meeting Thursday.

"The project is not an entertainment district. It doesn’t come with gates, or admission fees to walk on the campus," he said. “The 1901 Project is a neighborhood. It is one with resources, with energy, with vibrancy and with opportunity.”

Although Plan Commissioners overwhelmingly approved the project, there was still pushback from members of Unite Here Local 1, a union serving hotel workers, saying they want the affordable housing to be included in Phase One.

"They decided it was more important to build a music venue and hotel first," a union member said during public comment.

Phase One also came with several traffic study recommendations, including protected bike facilities along portions of Damen, Adams and Warren, a raised intersection at Adams and Wolcott, Pedestrian countdown timers and adjustments to event traffic management.

The project will be privately funded, however they will request public funds from the city for any public improvements such as adding a CTA train stop.

The Zoning Committee will take up the plan next month, and the United Center Joint Venture will then need to secure permits from the city. Officials hope to break ground this summer.