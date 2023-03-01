Winners, Runoffs, Races Too Close to Call: A Look at Where Things Stand in the 2023 Chicago Election

Another election day and night in Chicago has come and gone, but the results of at least a dozen aldermanic races -- along with who will become the next Mayor of Chicago -- are far from final, as thousands of more mail-in ballots are expected to arrive over the next several days.

As votes continue to be tabulated, here's where things stand in the 2023 Chicago Municipal Election.

Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson Headed to Mayoral Runoff, AP Projects

Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson have secured places in April's Chicago mayoral runoff, the Associated Press projects.

With 99% of precincts reporting as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, Vallas is leading with 34% of the vote, holding a comfortable lead over his closest challengers.

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, who had the support of the Chicago Teachers Union and other key labor groups, is currently running in second with 20% of the vote, pulling past incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who will become the first elected mayor to lose a reelection bid since Jane Byrne in 1983.

“Obviously, we didn’t win the election today, but I stand here with my head held high and a heart full of gratitude,” Lightfoot said in a concession speech Tuesday. “There’s more work to do, and I just want to say, thank you all deeply, deeply from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García is currently in fourth place with 14% of the vote, with Willie Wilson in fifth place at 10%.

The runoff is between Vallas and Johnson is scheduled to take place on April 4.

Vallas, who finished ninth in the 2019 mayoral race with just 30,236 votes, found himself thrust into the frontrunner spot in this election with his focus on issues of public safety, with sharply-critical attacks of Lightfoot's performance as mayor.

While many polls predicted Vallas in the lead throughout the race, the second place position appeared to be up for grabs, with several projecting a three-way-tie between Johnson, Lightfoot, and García.

Which Other Races Are Headed to a Runoff?

According to current results, more than a dozen aldermanic races likely heading to runoffs later this year, with at least five of them too close to call.

Ward 1

While there is still one precinct left to report, Ald. Daniel La Spata may be facing a runoff challenge from Sam Royko. He is barely under the 50% threshold according to the latest returns, so mail-in ballots could prove critical in determining whether that race will carry forward into April.

Ward 4

Lamont Robinson put in a strong performance in the race to replace Sophia King -- who received 1% of the vote for Chicago Mayor -- but it appears that the race will head to a runoff, as Robinson only managed to get 46% of the vote with 100% of precincts reporting.

As things stand now, Prentice Butler is in second with 15% of the vote, but only has a lead of 60 votes over Ebony Lucas, so a recount may be required in that race.

Ward 5

Desmon Yancy appears ticketed for a runoff in the race to replace Leslie Hairston, and in all likelihood his opponent will be Martina Horne, who holds a lead of more than 400 votes over Renita Ward.

Ward 6

Even with one more precinct to count, it appears that William Hall and Richard Wooten will compete in a runoff to replace Roderick Sawyer, who was part of this year's crowded race for mayor of Chicago.

Ward 10

Peter Chico and Ana Guajardo appear ticketed for a runoff race in this battle to replace Susan Sadlowski-Garza.

Ward 11

Ald. Nicole Lee, appointed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, will face a runoff challenge in her race for a full term, as she’ll likely face Anthony Ciaravino, who trails her by just 17 votes with 100% of precincts reporting.

Ward 21

Ronnie Mosley holds a lead in this race of more than 300 votes over Cornell Dantzler, with those two candidates potentially facing off in a runoff to replace Howard Brookins Jr.

Preston Brown trails by more than 400 votes, so a recount could occur.

Ward 24

Another Lightfoot appointee, Ald. Monique Scott is heading for a runoff, where she will likely face Creative Scott. Vetress Boyce did finish 145 votes behind Creative Scott.

Ward 30

The battle to replace Ald. Ariel Reboyras will head to a recount, with Jessica Gutiérrez holding a substantial lead for the top spot. Ruth Cruz will likely finish in second in that race when recounts and mail-in ballots are finalized.

Ward 36

In one of the more noteworthy matchups of the evening, Ald. Gilbert Villegas will face a runoff in April against Leonor Torres Whitt after failing to reach the 50% threshold.

Ward 43

Incumbent Ald. Timmy Knudsen only drew 27% of the vote in his ward, and will likely face Brian Comer in a runoff. Rebecca Janowitz trails by more than 600 votes, making a comeback unlikely in this one.

Ward 46

Ald. James Gardiner is narrowly short of the 50% threshold in his race for reelection, with Megan Mathias holding an edge of 250 votes over James Suh with one precinct left to report.

Ward 48

The battle to replace Ald. Harry Osterman will head to a runoff, with Joe Dunne and Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth likely facing off. Nick Ward came up just over 400 votes short of making it into that race.

Who Each Ward Voted For in the Chicago Mayoral Election

Here's a breakdown of which mayoral candidates won in each of Chicago's 50 wards, according to data from the Chicago Board of Elections:

Paul Vallas -- 20 Wards: Ward 2, Ward 10, Ward 11, Ward 13, Ward 19, Ward 23, Ward 27, Ward 30, Ward 31, Ward 32, Ward 34, Ward 36, Ward 38, Ward 39, Ward 41, Ward 42, Ward 43, Ward 44, Ward 45, Ward 50

Lori Lightfoot -- 16 Wards: Ward 3, Ward 4, Ward 5, Ward 6, Ward 7, Ward 8, Ward 9, Ward 16, Ward 17, Ward 18, Ward 20, Ward 21, Ward 24, Ward 28, Ward 29, Ward 37

Brandon Johnson -- 9 Wards: Ward 1, Ward 26, Ward 33, Ward 35, Ward 40, Ward 46, Ward 47, Ward 48, Ward 49

Jesus "Chuy" García -- 5 Wards: Ward 12, Ward 14, Ward 15, Ward 22, Ward 25

What Happens Next?

Chicago's runoff election, for both the mayoral and aldermanic races, is scheduled for April 4. And according to the Chicago Board of Elections, the city had already made preparations for that outcome.

"At this point, all things are prepared for a city wide runoff on April 4," CBOE spokesman Max Bever said during an update Tuesday. "I think that that's what is top of mind for me right now."

Additionally, the city still has nearly 100,000 outstanding mail-in ballots. And though the CBOE doesn't expect to receive ballots returns from all registered vote-by-mail voters, it does expect thousands to arrive "in the coming days."

As long as ballots are postmarked by Feb. 28, and as long as they are received by the CBOE by March 14, the CBOE says. However, the CBOE has until March 21 to certify the results.

"We are going to try to get that proclamation done on the 15th or the 16th," Bever said Tuesday, "so that we can declare those races done, and we can get those ballots printed...and out, and available, for the April 4th runoff."

Live Election Results

Live election results can be found here.