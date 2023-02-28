How to Get Live Chicago Election Results in Mayoral Race, Police Districts and More

With polls set to close in Chicago Tuesday evening, vote totals are expected to begin rolling in, giving residents and the country the first look at what could be in store in a hotly contested race for mayor.

As the polls close at 7 p.m., NBC Chicago will begin reporting live vote totals from election officials.

Head to the link below to go to the NBC Chicago election results page.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

To help viewers navigate Chicago Election Night and keep track of the mayoral race and many aldermanic faceoffs, NBC Chicago will also offer over three hours of special election coverage beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday on our 24/7 streaming channel and NBCChicago.com.

The special coverage will stream from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on NBC Chicago News on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo, as well as right here at the top of this page and on the NBC Chicago app. It features NBC 5 anchor Marion Brooks and NBC 5 political reporter Mary Ann Ahern in conversation with a series of experts and guests as votes roll in.

See instructions for how to watch here.

In addition, viewers can track updates all night long on NBCChicago.com and get breaking news push notifications sent straight to their phone.