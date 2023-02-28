Election Results: See How All 50 Wards Voted in Chicago's Aldermanic Elections

While Chicagoans are learning of the two candidates advancing to the mayoral runoff election on April 4, some city residents will also have an aldermanic runoff election to vote in.

With a dozen incumbent members of City Council retiring, this year's aldermanic elections could provide a drastically new look to the city's chamber come springtime.

Although several incumbents cruised to victory while some held on to their seat on virtue of being unopposed, other wards are preparing for an intense runoff election alongside the mayoral ticket on April 4.

With the vast majority of precincts reporting across Chicago, here's a look at where aldermanic races stand.

