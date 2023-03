A tight race of nine candidates for Chicago mayor ended in an historic concession by the city's incumbent and acceptance speeches from runoff finalists Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson.

Here's what the top three vote-getters told their supports on election night:

Paul Vallas

Paul Vallas speaks to supporters after reports indicate he will advance to the Chicago mayoral runoff election.

Brandon Johnson

Brandon Johnson speaks after Mayor Lightfoot concedes in a close battle for the second spot in a runoff election.

Lori Lightfoot

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot concedes, making history as the first incumbent not to make a runoff election in the city.