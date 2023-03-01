When Is the Chicago Runoff Election? Here's What to Know

Live election results are still rolling in. Here's where to find them.

Chicago's mayoral race and a number of other races will head to a runoff election following the Feb. 28 results, but when will Chicago voters head to the polls for a second time?

A runoff election has been predicted for months, particularly in the race for mayor as a crowded field gave way to a tight battle for the top two spots.

Here's what voters should know:

What is a runoff?

Runoff elections are held when no candidate secures the required majority of 50% of votes.

They are a second election that will determine which of the top two vote-getters will win a designated race.

When is the 2023 runoff election?

The city has already slated April 4 as the date for a potential runoff election, should one be needed following the initial Feb. 28 election.

Who is in the runoff?

Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson will secure places in April's Chicago mayoral runoff, the Associated Press projects.

Additionally, several aldermanic races are facing runoffs. Here's a breakdown.

Have there been runoff elections in Chicago before?

Runoff elections are part of the electoral process in Chicago for municipal elections.

In the last two mayoral elections held in Chicago, two candidates from crowded fields advanced to a runoff election that ultimately decided the next mayor.

When did runoff elections start in Chicago?

The runoff format was first introduced in the city in the 1999 Chicago municipal elections.

Though the system was introduced in 1999, the first-ever runoff didn't actually happen until 2015, when incumbent Rahm Emanuel and Jesus Chuy García advanced to a second round as the top two vote-getters above Bob Fioretti and Willie Wilson, who also ran notable campaigns.