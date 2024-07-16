Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel

The speaker list for day two of the Republican National Convention has been released and Tuesday is expected to bring a number of high profile addresses.

The second day of the convention at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum will feature speeches from former GOP presidential candidates Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, alongside addresses from Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Lara Trump.

This comes after an eventful introduction at the convention that saw Donald Trump's highly anticipated entrance, a running mate announcement, celebrity appearances, and more.

Tuesday’s program will likely get underway at approximately 5 p.m. CT, with speeches set to begin just after 6 p.m.

Here's the full list of speakers and times:

Speaker list and schedule for Day 2 of RNC Tuesday

5:03PM – VIDEO

6:08PM – 6:55PM – SENATE CANDIDATE HOUR

Kari Lake (AZ)

Eric Hovde (WI)

Bernie Moreno (OH)

Mike Rogers (MI)

Dave McCormick (PA)

Jim Banks (IN)

Governor Jim Justice (WV)

Sam Brown (NV)

Tim Sheehy (MT)

Hung Cao (VA)

6:51PM – Senator Rick Scott (FL)

7:07PM – 7:27PM – HOUSE LEADERSHIP

Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY-21), House Republican Conference Chair

Rep. Tom Emmer (MN-6), House Majority Whip

Rep. Steve Scalise (LA-1), House Majority Leader

Speaker Mike Johnson



7:33PM – Vivek Ramaswamy

7:48PM – Savannah Chrisley, Reality TV Star

8:03PM – VIDEO

8:09 PM – Randy Sutton - Founder & Chairman, Board of Wounded Blue & Retired Law

Enforcement Officer

8:18 PM – Nikki Haley, Former Ambassador to the United Nations

8:24 PM – Governor Ron DeSantis (FL)

8:43 PM – Michael Coyle

8:46 PM – VIDEO

8:50 PM – Erin Koper

9:04 PM – Anne Fundner

9:07 PM – The Morin Family

9:11 PM – Madaline Brame

9:14 PM – Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (AR)

9:20 PM – Dr. Ben Carson, 17th U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

9:33 PM – Senator Marco Rubio (FL)

9:39 PM – Lara Trump

Day 2 focus: Immigration and crime

According to the Republican National Committee, Tuesday’s theme will be “Make America Safe Again,” with speakers focusing on supporting law enforcement, securing the southern border and a wide variety of other issues.

Former President Donald Trump officially announced he has chosen U.S. Sen. JD Vance, of Ohio, to be his running mate.

Monday’s speakers largely focused on issues surrounding the economy and inflation, but many also delved into issues of crime and immigration, including South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who criticized Democrats of allowing high crime rates in large cities across the U.S., including Chicago.

The Republican platform for the 2024 election calls for policy initiatives to “rebuild cities” and to fully fund and support members of law enforcement.

The platform also focused heavily on immigration, promising the “largest deportation operation in American history,” as well as deporting “pro-Hamas radicals” and stopping what it called a “migrant crime epidemic.”

Former President Donald Trump arrives at the RNC in Milwaukee on Monday night

Trump himself has long been an outspoken proponent of aggressive enforcement operations in the immigration sphere, telling CNN in a recent interview he would aim to deport “15-to-20 million undocumented immigrants,” though the publication pointed to data suggesting the actual number of undocumented individuals in the U.S. is likely lower.

Trump also has called for the U.S. military to participate in efforts to secure the border.