What to expect on Day 2 of RNC: Speakers, timing and more

The second day of the Republican National Convention gets underway Tuesday with a notable speaker on the docket.

This comes after an eventful introduction at the convention that saw Donald Trump's highly anticipated entrance, a running mate announcement, celebrity appearances, a viral teleprompter glitch and more.

Day two of the RNC will be highlighted by a speech from another former GOP presidential candidate.

Here's a look at what to expect:

What time does the RNC start Tuesday?

Tuesday’s program will likely get underway at approximately 5 p.m. CT.

Who will speak at the RNC Tuesday?

While the GOP has yet to release a list of speakers for Tuesday’s session, which will get underway at approximately 5 p.m., the Associated Press is reporting that former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley will be one of those scheduled to address the convention.

Haley was the last candidate standing in the race to prevent former President Donald Trump from securing the nomination, and she has largely been critical of Trump’s policies during the campaign season.

She waited two months after dropping out in March to say she would vote for him. Then last week, she announced she would instruct her convention delegates to vote for Trump but wasn't planning to attend the convention.

It is expected she will deliver remarks on the importance of unity within the party, among other topics.

Convention organizers are not expected to announce who else will speak on the event's second day until later Tuesday morning.

How can you watch live?

Streaming times include:

Tuesday: 5-10 p.m. CT

What is the theme?

According to the Republican National Committee, Tuesday’s theme will be “Make America Safe Again,” with speakers focusing on supporting law enforcement, securing the southern border and a wide variety of other issues.

Former President Donald Trump officially announced he has chosen U.S. Sen. JD Vance, of Ohio, to be his running mate.

Monday’s speakers largely focused on issues surrounding the economy and inflation, but many also delved into issues of crime and immigration, including South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who criticized Democrats of allowing high crime rates in large cities across the U.S., including Chicago.

The Republican platform for the 2024 election calls for policy initiatives to “rebuild cities” and to fully fund and support members of law enforcement.

The platform also focused heavily on immigration, promising the “largest deportation operation in American history,” as well as deporting “pro-Hamas radicals” and stopping what it called a “migrant crime epidemic.”

Trump himself has long been an outspoken proponent of aggressive enforcement operations in the immigration sphere, telling CNN in a recent interview he would aim to deport “15-to-20 million undocumented immigrants,” though the publication pointed to data suggesting the actual number of undocumented individuals in the U.S. is likely lower.

Trump also has called for the U.S. military to participate in efforts to secure the border.